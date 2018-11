Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- Thursday was a sad and somber night in Aurora for one group.

On the day many of them had heard a suspected drunk driver had been caught, friends and family gathered at a park to remember Jana Phillips.

The 26-year-old was hit and killed while walking along East Iliff Avenue over the weekend.

Aurora police have since announced a 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the crime.

A GoFundMe account has been established for Phillips.