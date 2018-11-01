Video shows Denver toddler cheering for workers as they collect trash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A video showing a boy cheering for trash collectors has recently gained attention in Denver.

The video, posted Oct. 26, shows 2-year-old Henry Wummel getting excited for employees of Denver Public Works' Solid Waste team.

The boy's mother, Paula Wummel, said their trash is collected every Thursday. For the past six months, Henry has eagerly awaited the DPW workers on those mornings.

"It's the first thing he usually says when he gets up in the morning: 'Momma, trash man, beep beep?'" said Paula in an email to FOX31. She said Henry then waits for the trash truck to pass by and cheers when the employees honk the truck's horn for him.

Paula said she believes it is important to give compliments to people who need them.

"I wanted to take this time to make sure that this gentleman knows how important he is and how much he means to a 2-year-old. I also wanted to make sure the upper management knows that his simple gesture brings light to Henry every time," Paula said.

The family lives in the west Denver neighborhood of Barnum.

"These two employees have gone above and beyond and their regular workday and it definitely has been noticed," Paula said.