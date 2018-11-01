President Trump tweets second endorsement of Stapleton for governor

DENVER — President Donald Trump has endorsed Colorado gubernatorial candidate Walker Stapleton a second time.

The president said the Republican candidate “will be an extraordinary Governor for the State of Colorado. He is strong, smart, and has been successful at everything he has ever done….His opponent, Jared Polis, is weak on crime and weak on borders – could never do the job. Get out and VOTE – Walker has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

President Trump first endorsed Stapleton on Twitter on Oct. 10.

Stapleton, the state treasurer, is running against Democrat Jared Polis, who currently represents Colorado’s 2nd congressional district.

Former President Barack Obama endorsed Polis and 12 other Colorado Democrats in August. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders also campaigned for the congressman.

A recent poll from the University of Colorado’s American Politics Research Lab had Polis leading Stapleton 54 percent to 42 percent.