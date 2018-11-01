Investigators have person of interest in case of Polis homophobic stickers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. -- Eagle County investigators have located a person of interest after homophobic stickers targeting Democratic nominee for governor Jared Polis were discovered in and around Vail, Colorado.

If elected, Polis would be the first openly gay man ever elected as governor of a state in the United States.

The stickers -- so offensive -- are not even being quoted by FOX31. The Summit Daily first reported the incident.

"The stickers first started showing up in the back ally ways in the Eagle area - I have seen them in the Vail area as well," State Senator Kerry Donovan said.

"I've just been taking them down, I do believe the police are investigating," Donovan said.

"It is frustrating and it is darker than what this community should be subjected too," Donovan added.

The Polis campaign did not comment on this "sticker issue."

Polis did however tell FOX31 Political Reporter Joe St. George earlier this fall on the prospect of being the first gay governor, "It is always exciting to show that nothing is a bar to public service."