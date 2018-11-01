× Pennsylvania school bus driver finds 7-year-old dead of hit-and-run at bus stop

TYRONE, Pa. — A school bus driver reportedly found a fatally injured second grader who was hit by a vehicle while waiting for the bus, according to a school superintendent in Pennsylvania.

The superintendent said the 7-year-old boy was hit before school on Thursday morning.

“The bus driver on route arrived at the stop discovering the situation, contacted 911 and remained at the scene until first responders arrived,” Tyrone Area School District Superintendent Cathy Harlow said on Facebook.

No other details on the incident were immediately available.

More bus stop crashes

Police in Florida said that five people were hit by a car at a school bus stop in Tampa, Florida on Thursday. Authorities say one child was critically injured. The other four victims suffered serious injuries.

Witnesses told officers that a car was driving fast when it hit two adults and three children.

Thursday’s crashes come two days after a driver killed a 9-year-old girl and her two brothers who were crossing the street to catch a school bus in rural Indiana.