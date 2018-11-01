Paula’s Picks: Celebrate National Sandwich Day with Snarf’s

Celebrate National Sandwich Day with half off a gift card to Snarf's! Get a $15 gift card for only $7.50!

Enjoy made-to-order sandwiches on famous oven-toasted bread, homemade salads, hearty soups and for dessert....cookies, brownies and Dreyer's Ice Cream in most locations.

Gift cards are good at all Denver area locations. See the full list of locations here: http://www.eatsnarfs.com/locations

Details:

No refunds, all sales final.

About Snarf's Sandwiches

It all began with one man’s quest for the world’s finest sandwich…"Snarf" Jimmy Seidel decided to stop looking for the world’s finest sandwich... and set out to create it instead. In 1996, he opened the very first Snarf’s in Boulder, Colorado in what’s affectionately referred to as "The Shack." Now, more than two decades later, our family-owned business has grown to over 20 restaurants in Colorado, Chicago, St. Louis and Austin.

Snarf’s award-winning sandwiches are made-to-order using only the finest ingredients including premium meats and cheeses, crisp veggies, our own blend of giardiniera peppers and homemade, oven-toasted bread available in white, wheat or gluten free. We also offer fresh salads with homemade dressings, rotating soups, kid-sized subs, vegetarian options, desserts and a full catering menu.

