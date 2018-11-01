Mom claims her daughter was sexually assaulted by another student at school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- An Aurora mom is pleading for help after she says her 6-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted by another student.

The alleged incident happened at Peoria Elementary School.

The mother, named Dominique, says a 6-year-old boy not only grabbed her daughter by the crotch, but also vowed to follow her into the bathroom to watch her urinate.

"She was crying when she told me. It's horribly frustrating because she's only six years-old," said Dominique. "She knows it was wrong and she was very emotional."

We are protecting the little girl's identity, but Dominique did file a police report. However, she learned there is very little law enforcement can do."

In Colorado a kid can't be charged with a crime if they're under the age of 10. They also can't be served with a restraining order.

Stephanie Villafuerte is Colorado's child ombudsman, the state's watchdog for the child protection system. She says many schools in the state aren't sure how to properly respond to allegations of child on child assault.

"These are really complicated factual situations and you end up having to rely primarily on school districts. We've actually had a lot more calls from mandated reporters wondering what to report, and that's the number one call we get, do you have to call in juvenile on juvenile violence?" Villafuerte said.

The answer is yes.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers are still waiting to learn if administrators at Peoria Elementary reported the alleged assault, but Dominique feels like no one is helping.

She says her daughter often wakes up crying during the night and is now in therapy.

"Nobody is helping at all. She's just a victim here and it's not fair," she said.

The Problem Solvers did reach out to the Aurora Public School District. We're still waiting to hear back, however the police report indicates the school did react to Dominique's concerns.

The police report says the school talked to the boy's parents and also enacted a bathroom safety plan to prevent the kids from leaving the classroom at the same time.

However, Dominique isn't satisfied and is transferring her daughter to a new school.