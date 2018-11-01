× Mile High Dreams Gala – A Toast to Our Teams

Mile High Dreams Gala – A Toast to Our Teams, is a unique event which gives guests the opportunity to interact with players, coaches, alumni, dancers and mascots from the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, Colorado Mammoth and Colorado Rapids. The evening also includes a silent auction of sports and experiential items, complimentary gaming tables, photo station, wine, spirit and beer tastings in addition to tastings from many of the best restaurants in Denver.

Monday, Nov. 12, 2018 from 7-10 p.m.

Pepsi Center KeyBank Club Level

To purchase tickets online via Altitude Tickets: www.pepsicenter.com/gala

$250 VIP Ticket

Includes event food, libations and event activities

Access to exclusive Club Lexus party hosted by team captains, assistant captains and team presidents

Voucher for two (2) lower or club level tickets to the Denver Nuggets vs. Toronto Raptors game on Sunday, Dec. 16 OR Colorado Avalanche vs. Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday, Dec. 11

$150 General Admission Ticket