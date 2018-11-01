× Man accused of shooting family member, officer charged with attempted murder

DENVER — A man accused of shooting a female family member and a Denver police officer has been charged, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

Elijah Ruff, 25, is charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder, two counts of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree assault.

Prosecutors said that about 3:45 a.m. Sunday, during a verbal altercation, Ruff shot and wounded a female family member at a home in the 4800 block of West 10th Avenue.

Ruff then is accused of firing at responding officers, hitting one of them in the leg.

The woman, believed to be Ruff’s mother, was shot in the lower back and taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The officer was treated and released from a hospital and has not been identified.

Ruff is scheduled to appear in court on Friday morning for a second advisement. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.