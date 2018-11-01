How to find the closest ballot drop-off or voting location near you

DENVER — As Election Day nears, hundreds of thousands of Coloradans have already mailed or dropped off their ballots. It is too late to mail a ballot, but drop-off locations will accept ballots until 7 p.m. on Nov. 6.

While the vast majority of Coloradans plan to mail or drop off their ballots, voting can also be done in person.

Enter your address below to find the drop-off box or voting location closest to you:

Many drop-off boxes are open 24 hours.

One can register to vote in Colorado as late as Election Day.