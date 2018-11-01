× 500 gallons of fuel spills after tanker rollover near Chambers Road and I-70

AURORA, Colo. — A fuel tanker rolled over near Interstate 70 and Chambers Road on Thursday afternoon leaking nearly 500 gallons of fuel onto the road, the Aurora Police Department said.

Chambers Road is closed in both directions between 38th and 40th avenues while firefighters with the Aurora Fire Department clean up the spill.

The eastbound off ramp from I-70 to Chambers Road is also shutdown for the spill.

Authorities estimate the road should be reopened around 2 p.m.

It is unknown how the incident happened.

This is a developing story. We will update with the latest.