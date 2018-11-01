× Football star Katie Hnida battling life-threatening illness caused by antibiotics, family says

DENVER – She is a woman a lot of people look up to. Now she needs help in return.

Katie Hnida’s family wrote on a GoFundMe page that she recently had a rare, life-threatening reaction to a prescribed common antibiotic.

Hnida is well-known as the first woman to score a point for a Division I college football team.

She grew up in Littleton and played varsity football at Chatfield High School. She made the roster at CU in 1999 as a walk-on freshman. She later transferred to the University of New Mexico where she made history as a place kicker.

The GoFundMe for Katie was set up on October 9, 2018. It is unclear though when Katie first became ill. We also don’t know what she took the antibiotics for and what type of antibiotic she was prescribed.

“Katie’s kidneys failed, her liver shut down, and her bone marrow quit functioning. Her blood wouldn’t clot, and she had uncontrollable bleeding,” her family wrote.

According to her family, she was in the ICU and doctors even contemplated a liver transplant.

“Fortunately, she has stabilized and her doctors and family are optimistic that she will eventually recover from this crisis. But her road back will be slow and cautious,” the GoFundMe site says.

Thursday, her family posted an update saying that she is out of the hospital but her progress “will be measured in months, not days.”

According to her family, Katie works as an advocate, educator and voice for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse. They estimate she will be unable to work for up to six months.

In addition to medical bills, her family is asking for donations to help Katie cover her day-to-day living expenses while she recovers.

“We ask for your continuing thoughts and prayers as she undergoes another battery of testing next week,” her family said in a statement.

Here is the link to the GoFundMe page for Katie Hnida.