Fliers ‘meant to incite fear and hatred’ appear on University of Denver campus

DENVER — Fliers “meant to incite fear and hatred toward members of our community” appeared on the University of Denver campus Thursday according to an email to students and faculty from the chancellor.

Anonymous fliers have been posted at DU and other university and college campuses around the country with the message.

The chancellor said the fliers raise many serious issues and they violate university policy. They’ve been removed from campus.

