× CU Boulder fraternity ordered to cease all activities during investigation

BOULDER, Colo. — A fraternity at the University of Colorado in Boulder appears to be the center of an investigation after five women claim they were drugged at off-campus parties in October.

It’s not clear what, if any, connection the drugging of those women has to do with Sigma Pi Fraternity, but the frat has been told to halt all activities.

The Sigma Pi Fraternity said it is conducting its own investigation and is cooperating with police.

Student Olivia Morton said it is concerning “just because it’s something that could happen at any point. It just happens a lot.”

Boulder police said two of the students were hospitalized. They had attended off-campus parties near the university.

“I feel like it’s a thing that every college person knows, don’t take drinks form other people,” student Katie Hameed said.

No one has been charged with drugging the students.

The Denver Post reports the frat has been shut down and that “an alleged assault was reported at the Sigma Pi house … the same night the first two drugging victims were hospitalized.” The report said that was on October 18.

The vice president of Sigma Pi in Boulder told FOX31 the frat has not been shut down but has been told to “cease and desist” all activities as the investigation continues.

Boulder police had no comment on this story. Neither did the fraternity’s national office in Tennessee.

The Denver Post reports the fraternity’s national office issued the order to cease operations.

FOX31 reached out to Boulder police and the Sigma Pi national office in Tennessee, but neither are commenting about the case.

CU Boulder said it had no comment on this incident because fraternities became independent of university oversight in 2004 after the alcohol-poisoning death of a pledge.