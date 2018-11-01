CDOT, Parks & Wildlife work together to make roads safer for animals and drivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. - With daylight saving on the way, that means the sun will go down right during rush hour. The new season has Parks and Wildlife alerting drivers to the dangers of animals on the roadways, especially since wildlife tends to be out at dusk and dawn.

To try and help mitigate crashes, CDOT is putting in wildlife crossings as a part of the I-25 Gap Project.

Wildlife Crossings are structures made to naturally funnel animals either under or over highways to avoid crashes and road kill.

Last year 4,117 deer were killed on Colorado's roadways. In the last three months 103 animals were killed just in Colorado's region one, which includes Douglas County and the area around the Gap Project.

“Proven that it works and we’re hoping to reprove it here too," Jason Clay with Colorado Parks and Wildlife said.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is working with CDOT to get the structures up.

“The impact is the wildlife vehicle collisions, road kills across the state, it’s a very dangerous situation for our Colorado drivers and it’s also not something that’s good for our wildlife," Clay said.

The construction project will include five wildlife crossings.

The entire project will be done in 2022.