× Broncos’ Bradley Chubb named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb was named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Month for October, the league announced Thursday.

Chubb becomes the third Broncos player to win the award. Outside linebacker Von Miller earned the award in November 2011 and inside linebacker D.J. Williams was honored in December 2004.

In five games in October, Chubb had 16 tackles, 5.5 sacks, five tackles for a loss, 13 pressures, eight quarterback hits, one forced fumble and one pass defensed.

His 5.5 sacks led the Broncos in the month and ranked third among all NFL teams. Only Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams (eight) and Dee Ford of the Kansas City Chiefs (six) had more.

Chubb has had a sack in each of the past three games and is just one of seven rookies since 1982 to record at least 5.5 sacks in a three-game span.