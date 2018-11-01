Boulder woman updates gun violence statistics on billboard

BOULDER, Colo. — A billboard has been updated to feature a list of mass shootings in the U.S. involving an AR-15 and their death tolls.

The billboard along Colorado Highway 93 is paid for by Boulder resident Lindasue Smollen and gives a list of seven mass shootings, including at an Aurora movie theater in 2012, the number of people killed and the fact the shooter used an AR-15 rifle.

The death toll listed on the billboard is 205 with the message “Thoughts and prayers are not enough” on the bottom.

According to the Boulder Daily Camera, Smollen is paying $3,000 a month for the billboard and $500 for the graphics.

She put up the billboard in September with a different message but changed it as of Monday to list seven mass shootings in the U.S.

Smollen, a Boulder resident and attorney, told the newspaper she will continue to change the message to keep the billboard timely.

“My sense about the billboard is I want to keep this very present in people’s minds,” Smollen told the newspaper. “I want the conversation to continue.”

Besides Aurora, the other mass shootings listed are those that happened in Orlando, Florida; Las Vegas; Newtown, Connecticut; a church in Texas; San Bernardino, California; and Parkland, Florida.

The sign along Highway 93 is just south of the Boulder-Jefferson county line.

Smollen has started a GoFundMe page to help pay for future billboards.