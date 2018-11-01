Amazon 4-star store opens at Park Meadows mall

LONE TREE, Colo. — Amazon opened a 4-star store at Park Meadows mall on Thursday.

It’s the second physical store for the online behemoth. It opened a 4-star brick-and-mortar store in New York in late September.

The 4,000-square-foot store at the mall in Lone tree will sell devices, consumer electronics, kitchen, home, toys, books and games.

There also are top-selling sports and outdoor items as well stuff selling best to Denver-area consumers online.

Everything in the store is rated 4 stars and above by customers on Amazon.com, is a top seller or is new and trending.

The store is on the second floor across from Macy’s.

It will be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.