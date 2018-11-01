A couple shots of snow on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The outlook ahead is a mix of mild and dry days along with some rain & snow. Your Friday will be one of those dry and mild days with passing clouds, some wind and high temperatures in Denver in the low 60s.

A weak cold front arrives early on Saturday with a chance for light rain & snow showers. The showers will end early leaving us with some sunshine during the afternoon. However, it will be about 10 degrees cooler and the wind could be gusty from time to time.

You then get to enjoy another dry & mild day on Sunday with comfortable temperatures in the 50s with plenty of sunshine. It'll be great weather for tailgating at Mile High for the Texans vs. Broncos game.

And, next week looks to follow in similar fashion with rain & snow on Monday followed by dry conditions on Tuesday and another round of snow on Wednesday. Welcome to the roller coaster of weather that is November in Colorado.

