9th Annual 1940’s White Christmas Ball

Experience an enchanting evening of dancing w/ your sweetheart (or maybe meet one!), amidst 1940’s and 50’s vehicles, movie set lights & props, re-enactors, sleighs, Christmas trees, a canopy of lights & the most sought after big bands including: The Hot Tomatoes, The (19 piece) Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra, William and the Romantics (22 piece) and After Midnight Jazz Band!

http://1940sball.org/1940sball/1940s_christmas_ball/

At the Hyatt Regency Downtown Denver Convention Center

650 15th St.

Denver, CO 80202