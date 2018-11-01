Please enable Javascript to watch this video

2018 Colorado Country Christmas Gift Show

Online Ticket Purchase:

There will be the option to purchase your ticket prior to the show. An online ticket will allow you to go directly to the door to enter the show. Any ticket purchased can be used for any day of the show. Online ticket purchases cannot be combined with any other discount offer. Online tickets have been reduced by $1 to help compensate for the Eventbrite purchasing fee.

Purchase your ticket on-line at Eventbrite!

At the Show:

Tickets can be purchased directly at the show in the lobby of Expo and Plaza entrances. A ticket purchased can be used to return any subsequent day of the show with a hand stamp. Use the $1 Off Coupon for a reduced ticket price.

Group Ticket Purchases:

Groups of 10 or more may purchase tickets by going online to the Eventbrite link above. There is a special reduced rate for groups. Any online ticket purchase will also include a fee from Eventbrite for the convenience.

Ticket Prices:

Kids under 13: Get in FREE

Adults/Seniors/Juniors: $15.50

One Ticket Gets You In All 3 Days!

Includes entry to Cooking For The Holidays

FREE ONSITE PARKING

ALL TICKET SALES FINAL, NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES