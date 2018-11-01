15-year-old boy arrested, charged in deadly Aurora shooting

AURORA, Colo. — A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on a first-degree murder charge following a fatal shooting in Aurora.

The Aurora Police Department said the boy was arrested Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. that day near the intersection of East Montview Boulevard and Billings Street, which is just off of Interstate 225.

The call was reported by an Adams County Sheriff’s deputy who was in the area on an unrelated investigation. When officers arrived, they found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

The victim will be identified at a later date by the Adams County Coroner’s Office, pending notification of next of kin.

The suspect’s identity will not be released because he is a juvenile.