Trail Ridge Road through Rocky Mountain National Park closed for season

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — Trail Ridge Road through Rocky Mountain National Park was closed for the season to through travel on Wednesday.

Bear Lake Road, Moraine Park, Horseshoe Park and the section of Trail Ridge Road along the Kawuneeche Valley remain open, park officials said.

With 11 miles of the road above 11,500 feet, few guardrails and no shoulder, Trail Ridge Road is not designed to be an all-season road.

Trail Ridge Road is the highest continuous paved road in the U.S.

The road will remain open to Many Parks Curve on the east side of the park and to the Colorado River trailhead on the west side.

Trail Ridge Road normally opens the last week in May. It opened on May 24 this year.

Trail Ridge Road and Old Fall River Road, which closed on Oct. 1, will remain open to bicyclists and leashed pets until Dec. 1, then reopen on April 1.