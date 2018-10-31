Suspicious package removed from west steps of State Capitol

DENVER — The west steps of the State Capitol were cordoned off on Wednesday morning after a suspicious package was found, the Colorado State Patrol said.

Troopers on patrol after 8 a.m. noticed a box with visible wires. The area was closed and workers in the building were sent an alert to not to go to their offices or be moved out of the area.

The Denver Police Department bomb squad was brought in to investigate and determined it was not an explosive device.

By 8:45 a.m., the package was removed and the scene cleared.

The Colorado State Patrol is continuing to investigate and is looking a surveillance video from cameras in the area.