Suspect kicks in door and claims to be ‘Black Superman’

DENVER -- It was a wild night for neighbors in the Park Hill neighborhood of Denver after a suspect crashed through a neighbor's fence, then allegedly kicked down a neighbor's door claiming to be “Black Superman.”

Police say the suspect crashed through a fence at East 38th Avenue and Jasmine Street, then kicked in the front door of a home six doors down.

Hilary Denning and her three children were asleep when they heard the noise. “It’s this man standing there, and he's like I'm the Black Superman and I’m here to save you,” Denning said.

Hilary says she told her daughter to call 911 and Hilary tried to get the man out of the house. “I was panicking, but I had to stay calm because my kids are back there, you know, and I'm in mommy mode trying to make sure he doesn`t get to my kids.”

Hilary says the bizarre behavior continued when the man allegedly tried to roll a joint right at her table.

Officers arrived quickly and took 47-year-old Richard Terrell into custody.

They say Terrell had chased another driver from Aurora into the neighborhood, ramming the car several times, before he lost control and crashed. He’s being held for investigation of vehicular homicide, criminal mischief and first degree criminal trespass.