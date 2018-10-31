× Second defendant convicted in deadly southeast Denver home invasion

DENVER — One of three people accused of killing a man during a home invasion in southeast Denver last year has been convicted, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Demond Hamilton, 22, was charged with one count felony murder, two counts of first-degree burglary (assault/menace), and four counts of violent crime. He was convicted on all charges following a six-day jury trial.

Hamilton was charged alongside Keione Clark, 20, and DMarco Blake, 19, for the May 16, 2017 homicide of 27-year-old Timothy Anderson. He was killed in his home on the 3900 block of South Spruce Street that Hamilton, Clark and Blake were allegedly burglarizing.

Clark pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder in July, according to the DA’s office.

Blake was charged as an adult with one count of first-degree murder after deliberation, one court of felony murder, two counts of first-degree burglary (assault/menace) and four counts of violent crime. He was arrested in California last May and extradited to Colorado on Oct. 4. He had his first court appearance in Denver on Oct. 19. His next hearing is scheduled for March 19 of next year. He is in custody in the Denver City Jail.

Hamilton and Clark are scheduled to be sentenced the afternoon of Nov. 2.

A girl who was 15 at the time of the crime was also arrested. In May 2017, Zjiahnni Lacour was charged with one count of accessory to crime, one count of second-degree burglary and one count of tampering with physical evidence.