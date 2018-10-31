Search ongoing for missing female hiker in Boulder County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. -- A search is ongoing for a missing hiker in Boulder County.

The search began Tuesday after two hikers near the Arapahoe Pass Trail and Arapahoe Glacier Trail west of Nederland heard a female yelling for help.

The hikers searched the area for a short time, the contacted the Nederland Police Department about 4 p.m.

The Boulder County Sheriff's office said there are indications a female was hiking in the area. Her vehicle, a blue Subaru station wagon, was found at the Fourth of July trailhead.

Crews brought in a K-9 team from the Front Range Rescue Dog Team and established a command post along one of the four-wheel drive roads.

Anyone who was hiking in the area at the time is asked to call the sheriff's office at 303-441-4444.