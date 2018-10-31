Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pumpkin Mac 'n Cheese

Serves 8-10, prep time: 10 m, total time: 45 m

Ingredients:

1 lb. elbow macaroni

4 cups of whole milk

8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter, divided

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1 can (15 oz) of pumpkin or fresh pumpkin purée (see recipe below)

2 cups of grated cheddar cheese

2 teaspoons of Kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon finely ground black pepper

1 1/2 cups Panko bread crumbs

3/4 cup roasted pumpkin seeds (see recipe on com)

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook to “al dente” according to instructions. Drain and place the pasta back into the empty pot with 2 tablespoons of unsalted butter. Stir to combine to keep the pasta from sticking together. Cover with a lid and set aside off the burner.

Meanwhile heat the milk in a small saucepan over medium heat; do not allow to boil. In a large pot or Dutch oven, melt 6 tablespoons of unsalted butter. When melted, add the flour and whisk to combine. Allow the melted butter and flour (roux) to bubble for 2-3 minutes, stirring occasionally to prevent the roux from burning. Add the hot milk and whisk thoroughly to combine. Stir in the pumpkin, salt and pepper. Turn the heat down to low and add the drained pasta and cheese. Stir to combine.

Pre-heat the oven to 350°F. Run the roasted sunflower seeds through a food processor and set aside. In a frying pan over medium heat, add 2 tablespoons of olive oil with 2 tablespoons of unsalted butter. When melted, turn the heat up to medium-high and stir in the breadcrumbs, toasting slightly. Stir in the roasted pumpkin seeds and remove from the burner.

Place the pasta in a baking or casserole dish, top generously with the bread crumb mixture and place into the oven for 20-25 minutes.

