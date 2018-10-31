× Man wanted for attempted kidnapping on 16th Street Mall

DENVER — Denver police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted for attempted kidnapping on the 16th Street Mall over the weekend.

According to police, a man tried to kidnap a juvenile from the Denver Pavilions on the 16th Street Mall around 11:20 a.m. on Saturday.

The suspect is described as a 30-49 year old Hispanic male who is 5-foot-6-inches tall with a medium build and black hair.

Police did not provide any further details on the attempted kidnapping.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for an award of up to $2,000.