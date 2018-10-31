Parker smash and grab victims bouncing back thanks to community support

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKER, Colo. – Two weeks after a string of smash and grab robberies, the nine businesses that fell victim are bouncing back thanks to their customers.

“It was like someone broke into a home for me because I’ve been coming here since I was nine years old,” Colonna’s Pizza staff member Emma Guerten told FOX31.

Early in the morning on October 15, the front door was shattered and the cash register was stolen along with two tablets.

The same weekend eight other local businesses were targeted including The Donut House (9807 S. Parker Road), Papa Murphy’s Pizza (18741 Ponderosa Drive), Colonna’s Pizza (11215 S. Parker Road), Hangry Ohana (10471 S. Parker Road), Great Clips (9811 S. Parker Road), La Casita Mexican restaurant (18951 Mainstreet) and Honey Baked Ham (18870 E. Plaza Drive).

“It wasn’t just the businesses. It wasn’t just The Donut House. I was Moe, the owner who is there when you walk in to get a donut,” Parker Mayor Mike Waid told FOX31.

He says because Parker is such a close-knit community, the crimes felt personal.

“We’re all family here. It’s the same as someone breaking into my house or breaking into your house,” Waid said.

Mayor Waid started a social media campaign the day of the smash and grabs as a way to help each business cover the losses.

“Every day we would choose a different business, put it out there on social media and we would all show up and buy their stuff,” he said.

At Colonna’s Pizza and the other businesses that participated, the “cash mobs” worked.

“We were so busy that we couldn’t take any more orders and it was awesome,” Guertan said.

She says they have been busy every night since.

“It’s so amazing to see what an amazing community we have here,” she said.

It’s back to business as usual for all of the places in Parker. Mayor Waid says it is a step forward that couldn’t have happened without the community.

“This isn’t the first time we’ve had to come together as a community. This won’t be the last time. But that’s what makes Parker so special,” Waid said.