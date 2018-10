× One dead in Aurora shooting; police searching for suspects

AURORA, Colo. — Police are searching for possible suspect(s) after a person was fatally shot in Aurora on Wednesday morning, the Aurora Police Department said.

The shooting happened in the area of East Montview Boulevard and Billings Street – which is just off of Interstate 225.

Residents in the area are asked to shelter in place while police search for suspects.

UPDATE: 1 party pronounced deceased. This is an active homicide investigation. Numerous APD Officers in the area continuing to look for suspects. Residents are asked to continue shelter in place. Media staging will be Billings/Montview. PIO on scene. https://t.co/k65bpbag0B — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) October 31, 2018

This is a developing story. Refresh for the latest updates.