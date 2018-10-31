Lingering snow on Halloween morning, then drier with afternoon sun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There will be lingering morning snow showers on Wednesday, then conditions turn drier with some breaks of sunshine in the afternoon in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

High temperatures will reach about 45 degrees. The morning snow will hang on the longest across the Palmer Divide.

The mountains can expect a few morning snow showers, then it will turn drier with partly cloudy skies. Highs will only reach the 20s and 30s.

There are three more shots of snow for the mountains: Thursday (1-3 inches), Saturday (4-10 inches) and Sunday (1-2 inches).

Another round of snow arrives on Monday with heavy snow possible at the ski areas.

It's also going to be a windy period in the mountains on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Gusts above treeline will reach 30-80 mph.

Temperatures along the Front Range warm into the 50s on Thursday with partly cloudy skies. It will be near 60 degrees on Friday with breezy conditions.

There will be windy conditions on Saturday with a few rain showers across the Front Range and highs in the 50s.

Sunday appears drier with highs in the 50s. Rain and snow are possible on Monday.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.