More rain & snow in forecast

DENVER -- Our recent storm has raced away from Denver leaving us in good shape for Halloween this evening.

The snow is gone making for a dry, but chilly Trick Or Treat forecast in Denver this evening...Happy Halloween from the Pinpoint Weather Team #cowx #halloween #chilly #candy #costumes #fun pic.twitter.com/cONnhZ9jcy — Dave Fraser (@DaveFraserWX) October 31, 2018

We get to enjoy a couple of dry days to end out the work week. It'll be a little breezy both Thursday and Friday, but skies will be partly sunny with highs in the middle 50s to low 60s.

We have a cold front arriving on Saturday which will dip temperatures back into the 50s and kick up the wind. We also have a chance for some passing rain and snow showers on Saturday as the front goes by. Your Sunday will be dry and staying the 50s which is perfect football weather as the Broncos take on Houston at Mile High Stadium.

We have two more chances for rain and snow coming next week. The first will be on Monday followed by another shot on Wednesday. Both chances look minimal and at this point we are not expecting any significant accumulations.

