Marijuana grow house wins legal battle that potentially could’ve impacted industry

DENVER -- The owner of a marijuana grow house has won a court battle to keep his doors open after being sued by neighbors claiming the smell of weed was too much to handle.

The showdown took place at the federal courthouse in Denver.

The owners of a horse ranch in Pueblo County were going after a grow house they say not only smelled bad, but was hurting the value of their property.

The federal court sided with Canna Craft Grow House in the community of Rye about 30 miles outside of Pueblo.

The owners of the Meadows Legacy Horse Ranch – a quarter mile away – sued claiming noxious odors were too much to handle.

A federal jury disagreed.

Parker Walton is the grow house owner..

Walton said, “It was amazing. You know it was four years of pressure that was just immediately lifted off."

The horse ranch owners also claimed the small indoor cultivation facility devalued their property.

Parker’s attorney’s argued property values on the Pueblo County prairie had actually increased.

Walton added, “I think it’s extremely frivolous and I think it was shown today and three days trial, they never had any concrete proof of any of their claims.”

A Washington-based group filed the lawsuit on behalf of Hope and Mike Reilly three years ago.

That group, called Safe Streets Alliance, has been using an old racketeering law to target states that ignore federal drug laws.

Walton believes losing the case would have cost him millions in attorneys' fees and shut him down.

Not a problem for Walton now – after the win in federal court.

We reached out to the plaintiffs but have not heard back.

Many in the marijuana industry were watching this case fearing they could face the same fate had Parker Walton lost.