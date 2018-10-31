× Man accused of sexually assaulting woman, impersonating Broncos player

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Wednesday who allegedly claimed he played for the Broncos and sexually assaulted a woman.

49-year-old James Otis Turner is accused of sexually assaulting a woman on July 14 and claimed to be an active player for the Broncos.

Investigators were able to confirm that no Broncos players were involved in the incident and that the suspect lied to the woman.

The FBI and Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force arrested Turner in Denver on Wednesday. He was booked in the e Denver Downtown Detention Center.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 720-874-8477.