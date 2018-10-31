Hickenlooper says in New Hampshire that he’s running for president, then backtracks

HOOKSETT, N.H. — Gov. John Hickenlooper told a diner in New Hampshire on Wednesday that he is running for president, but then backtracked.

Hickenlooper was at a diner in Hooksett, New Hampshire, when he told a woman, “I’m the governor of Colorado and I’m running for president.”

The statement drew congratulations from others inside the restaurant. Hickenlooper then waffled.

“To be honest, I haven’t made a final decision yet,” he told a woman behind the counter.

“The governor makes clear in the video that he is joking and in his next sentence that he has not made a decision yet,” Hickenlooper’s Giddy Up PAC said in a statement.

“If he had, his wife would have been the first to know. He is in New Hampshire to support 2018 candidates up and down the ballot.”

Hickenlooper last week was in Iowa, which holds the first-in-the-nation caucuses, and the Des Moines Register reported he seemed to be moving closer to a decision about running.

“I think there’s a pretty high probability that we’re going to go ahead and do it,” he told Democratic activists in Iowa.