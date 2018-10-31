Enjoy Incredible Sound at Your Holiday Parties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Do you enjoy throwing parties and having friends and family over? Well, what if you could press 3 buttons on your phone and your whole home came alive with music? Yes, every room in your home even the backyard filled with incredible sound. Wouldn`t that be amazing for your upcoming holiday parties?

Troy from Denver Sight and Sound was here to tell us more about it and share the coolest smart speaker brand that you can get just in time for your football parties and holiday festivities!

Denver Sight and Sound has a special offer for Colorado's Best viewers. Buy any Sonos speaker product and get 50% off wall mounts and speaker stands.

Denver Sight and Sound - 303-209-1038 - Info@denversightandsound.com