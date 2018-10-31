× College athlete from Colorado dies suddenly from rare disease

FORT MORGAN, Colo. — A college athlete from Fort Morgan, Colorado died suddenly from a rare disease.

Samantha Scott was on the rowing team at Kansas State University when she came down with Lemierre’s Syndrome. It’s an infection that begins in the throat and is poorly understood by doctors.

Samantha and Kennidi Cobbley were life-long friends. The were friends since they were mini dance teammates in Fort Morgan on Colorado’s Eastern Plains.

Kennidi went to the University of Northern Colorado. Samantha went to Kansas State University where she went on to become an accomplished member of the rowing team. She was studying architectural engineering.

The pair stayed in touch as best friends do.

But two weeks ago, Samantha didn’t feel well. Initially, it was thought tonsillitis was to blame.

Her family said it was actually Lemierre’s Syndrome. This bacterial infection begins in the throat and spreads through the lymphatic vessels. Symptoms can include sore throat and fever, followed by swelling of the internal jugular vein.

It’s a fast-acting bacteria that can take over a person’s body quickly if not treated soon enough.

A GoFundMe account is set up to help Samantha’s family with medical bills and funeral expenses. They hope to establish a scholarship in Samantha’s name.