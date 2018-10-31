× Body found in search for missing hiker in Boulder County

NEDERLAND, Colo. — Search and rescue crews found a body of a woman while searching for a hiker missing out of the Nederland area, officials said Wednesday afternoon.

The search began Tuesday after two hikers near the Arapaho Pass Trail and Arapaho Glacier Trail west of Nederland heard a female yelling for help.

The hikers searched the area for a short time, then contacted the Nederland Police Department about 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said there are indications a female was hiking in the area. Her vehicle, a blue Subaru station wagon, was found at the Fourth of July trailhead.

Crews had brought in a K-9 team from the Front Range Rescue Dog Team for the search.

Authorities have not yet identified the woman.