× Authorities conduct sex offender compliance checks on Halloween

DENVER — There is a statewide crackdown happening on Wednesday to protect children from sex predators on Halloween night.

The Colorado Department of Corrections is teaming up with local law enforcement to conduct compliance checks on the homes of sex offenders.

Depending on the jurisdiction, high level sex offenders, who are out on parole cannot participate in Halloween activities. They are not allowed to hand out candy, put up Halloween decorations or have their exterior lights on. Authorities will go door-to-door to make sure they are following the rules.

“It’s two-fold. I think it’s to protect the children first and foremost and make sure they’re not having contact with offenders that they really should not be in contact with and some of these offenders have specific rules, and it protects the offenders in a way to keep them from getting themselves into trouble,” Katrina Crouse, Sex Offender Investigations Coordinator for the U.S. Marshals said.

Before you take your little trick-or-treaters out, you can search your neighborhood on the sex offender database. That way you’ll know which homes to avoid.