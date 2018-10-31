× Alex Trebek renews ‘Jeopardy!’ contract through 2022 after thoughts of retiring

LOS ANGELES — Alex Trebek will remain the host of “Jeopardy!” for a few more years after thinking about retirement.

The 78-year-old, who has hosted the show since 1984, renewed his deal with Sony Pictures Television to keep him as host of the popular game show through 2022, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Trebek’s contract expired in 2020 and he floated the idea of retirement on Fox News’ “OBJECTified” earlier this year saying at the time that the odds were 50/50 “and a little less” that he would return.

He even suggested a few replacements.

Sony Pictures Television also renewed deals with “Wheel of Fortune” hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White.

“Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune” airs weekdays at 6 and 6:30 p.m. on FOX31.