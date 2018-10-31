411 on Prop 112 – drilling permits skyrocketing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER - Colorado’s oil and gas drilling permits are skyrocketing.

In the last 12 months, the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission has either approved or received more than 11,000 permits - that's nearly as much as the last three years combined.

There's no doubt that's, in part, because of Proposition 112.

If approved, it would make all new oil and gas development in Colorado be at least 2,500 feet from homes, schools, businesses and more. Right now the setbacks – as they’re called – are 500 feet from homes and 1,000 feet from high-occupancy buildings.

The oil and gas industry says if that proposition passes, it would decimate development here.

“Prop 112 basically destroys the Colorado economy,” said SRC Energy’s Chief Operating Officer, Mike Eberhard. “Most all activities…go away.”

But the Problems Solvers have discovered they most likely wouldn't go away right away.

All those permits could provide years of already-approved drilling.

What happens after that is debatable.

The COGCC - the state regulating agency - reports 85 percent of non-federal surface land would be off-limits for drilling.

But underground, that may be a different story.

“Horizontal drilling is a huge technological advantage for drilling operations,” said SRC drilling engineer Ashley Belvin.

Now companies including SRC can drill out about two miles.

Even if 112 passes, they'd potentially be able to reach more than 40 percent of underground areas, according to a report from the Colorado School of Mines.

However, that means that companies would have to drill in all directions from a single site. Usually they drill in just one direction.

An industry report, called the Proposition 112 Playbook, said that could pose problems for oil and gas companies.