Victim’s Colorado niece is disappointed Whitey Bulger was murdered

DENVER -- One of the most notorious criminals in American history is dead.

Boston crime boss Whitey Bulger was murdered this morning in a West Virginia prison.

Bulger was convicted of 11 murders and was on the run for more than a decade.

The family member of one of his victim's now lives here in Colorado.

Sandra Patient's uncle, Arthur "Bucky" Barrett, was murdered by Bulger in 1983. His body was found years after he disappeared in a shallow grave with two other victims.

"I was a child at the time," said Patient. "My uncle was a family man. He was caring and sincere. He was known as the Robin Hood of his community."

However, that community was full of criminals. Like many of Bulger's victims, Bucky Barrett was a part of Bulger's inner circle. He was a notorious bank robber who was known for his ability to crack open safes.

"It's karma. You reap what you sow. When you live that lifestyle, you know it's going to come back and get you," said Patient.

Sandra Patient attended Bulger's trial and and moved to Colorado after it was over.

"I had to leave New England. I couldn't stay. I lived and saw what that man did and the stuff that went on. The corruption was horrific," she said.

She says she had hoped to see Whitey Bulger rot away in prison and was actually disappointed when he was murdered shortly after being transferred to a high security prison in West Virginia.

"A lot of people would say, aren't you excited? Aren't you happy he's gone? That he's dead? I don't wish that on anybody, even my worst enemy. I would rather they suffer a slow, painful death in prison. For him to die a quick, short death there's no suffering. It's over. It's quick. It's done," Patient said.

