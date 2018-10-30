× Broncos trade Demaryius Thomas to Texans for fourth, seventh round draft pick

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have traded wide receiver Demaryius Thomas and a seventh round draft pick to the Houston Texans for a fourth round draft pick and a seventh round pick, the team announced on Tuesday.

The trade means that Thomas will face the Broncos in Denver on Sunday.

Thomas was the longest-tenured Broncos player after being drafted by the team in 2010.

“Demaryius had an incredible run here and we can’t thank him enough for everything he’s meant to the Broncos,” general manager John Elway said in a statement. “He developed into an elite player over the years, establishing himself as one NFL’s most productive, consistent and reliable wide receivers.”

“D.T. was a big part of so many wins and memorable moments as a Bronco,” Elway said. “Although it’s tough to end this chapter, we’re excited about the talent we have at the wide receiver position and wish Demaryius all the best with the Texans.”

The five-time Pro Bowl selection ranks high on several franchise lists, including No. 2 for most receiving touchdowns and receiving yards.

Thomas had 36 catches for 402 yards and three touchdowns this season. He has five consecutive seasons of at least 90 catches and 1,000 receiving yards.

Overall, he produced 665 catches for 9,055 yards and 60 touchdowns for the Broncos – and was a key part of bringing another Super Bowl trophy to the Mile High City.

Thomas’ departure from the Broncos opens the door for more playing time for second-round pick Courtland Sutton. The rookie had a season-high 78 yards on three catches in the loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.