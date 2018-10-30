Rain, snow likely across Front Range with accumulation: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- We have a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as rain and snow is expected to develop across the Front Range late in the morning rush hour on Tuesday.

It starts light then picks up in the afternoon and evening hours.

It may change to all snow with 1-3 inches of accumulation possible. The snow will end overnight.

Highs on Tuesday will be in the 30s.

The most affected rush hours will be the evening rush on Tuesday and morning rush on Wednesday.

The mountains can expect 4-10 inches of snow accumulation on Tuesday with highs in the 30s and 40s.

Sunshine prevails by Wednesday midday into afternoon.

Another shot of snow and wind hits the central and northern mountains on Thursday with 1-4 inches possible.

Across the Front Range, conditions will be dry and windy on Thursday in Friday with highs around 60.

3-8 inches of snow hits the mountains on Saturday along with high winds along with another 2-4 inches on Sunday. The wind will be about 30-80 mph above treeline.

On the Front Range it will be a windy weekend with a 10 percent chance of a rain shower on Saturday and highs near 60.

Another cold front moves in on Monday with a shot of rain and snow.

