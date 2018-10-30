× Pumpkin carving class in Denver

DENVER — Master Pumpkin Carver Barry Brown held one of his famous pumpkin carving classes in Denver on Tuesday.

The event drew in a couple dozen people to ‘The Denver Place’ downtown.

Brown is well known for his artistic pumpkin carving talent. His work has been featured in movies like ‘Hocus Pocus’ and Tim Allen’s ‘The Santa Clause’.

‘Carving pumpkins is fun!’ he said with a smile. ‘[it eliminates stress and] eliminating stress is a good idea!’

Brown shared a few tips like: opening the pumpkin from the bottom up (instead of from the stem) and carving the pumpkin on your lap.

“Carve the pumpkin in your lap so it doesn’t roll around,” he explained.

Brown holds these sorts of classes each October. You can learn more about his work by clicking here.