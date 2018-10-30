Places of worship must be prepared for attacks, local self-defense expert says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- After the church shooting in Pittsburgh, one local self-defense expert says even churches must prepare for the worst.

Jimmy Graham, the director of Advanced Training at the Active Shooter Response Training Center in Centennial says, “Start with your plan and make it realistic and easy to understand."

Places of worship – Graham says - must be prepared for attacks.

“What we do is we give you six different areas where you have options and if you don’t know those options then that’s quite frankly not ok anymore."

Those areas include knowing how to defend yourself and familiarizing yourself with an evacuation route.

Arming trained and licensed church members – Graham says – is not a bad idea. “It’s very common now for churches to have armed security,” he said.

We also spoke to Tim Brown, who is an armed guard – and church member at The Rock Church in Castle Rock. “There’s people out there who are intent of doing evil.”

Which is why Brown says he’s helped create an emergency communication network for churches in Douglas County.

Brown Emphasized, “We want to let all the church’s know that something is going on they can be prepared and heighten their level of security at that point.”

Jimmy Graham says every active shooter situation is different and requires a different response.

But one thing is for sure. He says businesses, schools and churches must have an emergency plan.