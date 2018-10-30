Paula’s Picks: Sierra Restaurant Deal!

About Sierra Restaurant

Click here for more details.Sierra is an upscale wood fired kitchen open daily for lunch and dinner. Featuring the absolute best in food, beverage, hospitality, ambiance and architecture. The dynamic architecture of Sierra reflects its unique surroundings. The restaurant features warm dining spaces, including a horseshoe bar, with both classic brick and hammered copper throughout to create an ambiance unlike any other. Our guests will enjoy dining in a first-class and intimate atmosphere with an in-house bakery, rotisserie, and “Old World Clay Oven.”