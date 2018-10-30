× Ohio 5-year-old tests positive for meth after trick-or-treating

GALION, Ohio — A 5-year-old in Ohio tested positive for methamphetamine after going trick-or-treating in his Ohio neighborhood last weekend, according to police.

WBNS reports that the child was playing with fake teeth when his father said the boy started “having a seizure of some sort.”

The boy, Braylen Carwell, was rushed to the hospital where he tested positive for meth, his parents told WBNS.

“An investigation has been started regarding a little boy getting sick tonight after Trick or Treat,” the Galion Police Department posted on Facebook. “The little boy is being treated and is expected to make a full recovery.”

Carwell was in the hospital for seven hours and his parents say it had to be from something he got while trick-or-treating. His father said that he had only eaten some candy and had been playing with some fake plastic teeth.

The boy’s candy and plastic teeth was collected by police and sent to a crime lab for testing, the Mansfield News Journal reported.

The town held trick-or-treating on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. and the 911 call came in around an hour after the event ended.