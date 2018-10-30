× Notorious Boston mobster found dead in prison shortly after transfer

BOSTON — Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger was killed in a West Virginia prison on Tuesday, shortly after being transferred there from Florida, WBZ reports.

He was 89.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons online inmate log on Tuesday listed Bulger as an inmate at USP Hazelton, a high-security prison with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp in Bruceton Mills.

The 89-year-old Bulger had recently been moved from a prison in Florida to a transfer facility in Oklahoma City.

Bureau of Prisons officials and his attorney declined last week to comment on why he was being moved.

Bulger is serving a life sentence after being convicted in 2013 of a litany of crimes, including participating in 11 murders. He was one of the FBI’s most wanted fugitives for 16 years until his 2011 arrest in Santa Monica, California.